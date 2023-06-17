Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $486,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 79,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,140 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 587.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 252,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,328,000 after purchasing an additional 216,141 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BDX opened at $258.63 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

