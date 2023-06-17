Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $521,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

