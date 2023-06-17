Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $540,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,253,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Moody’s stock opened at $341.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $351.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.97 and a 200-day moving average of $303.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

