Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $247,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $160.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $161.48.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

