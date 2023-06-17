Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $352.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

