Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,660,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

APD stock opened at $293.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.57.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on APD. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

