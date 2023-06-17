GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on GURU Organic Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

GURU Organic Energy Price Performance

OTC GUROF opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. GURU Organic Energy has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides natural, organic, and plant-based energy drinks in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, Yerba Mate, and Guayusa Tropical Punch names. It markets its organic energy drinks through a distribution network of approximately 25,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

