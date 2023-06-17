Hannah Mamuszka Acquires 65,789 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) Director Hannah Mamuszka acquired 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BNGO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.35.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 473.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
