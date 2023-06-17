HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

HCA opened at $290.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $296.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

