Head to Head Analysis: Allego (NYSE:ALLG) vs. Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allego and Monro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $48.22 million 4.12 -$321.11 million N/A N/A Monro $1.33 billion 0.94 $39.05 million $1.19 33.19

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 0 2 0 3.00 Monro 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allego and Monro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Allego presently has a consensus target price of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 146.53%. Given Allego’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Monro.

Profitability

This table compares Allego and Monro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A N/A Monro 2.95% 6.16% 2.48%

Volatility and Risk

Allego has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monro has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. 82.7% of Allego shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Monro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monro beats Allego on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allego

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. In addition, it operates stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Mountain View Tire & Auto Service, and Tire Barn Warehouse. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

