Head-To-Head Analysis: Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Siltronic and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siltronic N/A N/A N/A SemiLEDs -49.66% -97.64% -19.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siltronic and SemiLEDs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siltronic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SemiLEDs $7.05 million 1.74 -$2.74 million ($0.67) -3.75

Analyst Recommendations

Siltronic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SemiLEDs.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Siltronic and SemiLEDs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siltronic 1 3 1 0 2.00 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Siltronic presently has a consensus price target of $81.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Siltronic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Siltronic is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Siltronic beats SemiLEDs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, PCs, flat screens, sensors, industrial equipment, electric cars, wind turbines, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Wacker Siltronic AG and changed its name to Siltronic AG in 2004. Siltronic AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

