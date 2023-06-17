Head to Head Comparison: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) and Electric Power Development (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Electric Power Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 5 3 0 2.38 Electric Power Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.57%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Electric Power Development.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Electric Power Development pays an annual dividend of $55.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 352.1%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays out -5,931.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Electric Power Development pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

39.4% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Electric Power Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Electric Power Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -0.40% -0.25% -0.05% Electric Power Development N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Electric Power Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.10 billion 2.44 -$5.44 million ($0.03) -798.07 Electric Power Development N/A N/A N/A $225.48 0.07

Electric Power Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electric Power Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Electric Power Development on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Electric Power Development

(Get Rating)

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power Business, Overseas Business, Electric Power-Related Business, and Other Business segments. It also produces wood fuel and other biomass fuels; and generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers; offers activated coke; operates welfare, wood pellet manufacturing, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities. Further, it engages in the ocean transportation of coal for thermal power plants; research, planning, and analysis of environmental conservation; surveying and compensation for construction sites; provision of investment management, and research and development of projects; facility maintenance and business process outsourcing activities; development of computer software; and ocean transportation of ash and fly ash. Additionally, the company provides civil engineering, and construction management and services; and engineering services for atmospheric and water pollutant removal equipment. Further, it is involved in the consulting business. The company has 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,560 MW; 13 thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 9,200 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 500 MW; 1 geo-thermal facility with a total capacity of 23 MW; and 2,410.1 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations, as well as operates 33 power generation facilities with a total capacity of 6,523 MW located in Thailand, the United States, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.