Head-To-Head Comparison: DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) vs. Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Friendly Hills Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.01 $2.95 billion N/A N/A Friendly Hills Bancorp $11.04 million 2.60 -$990,000.00 ($0.45) -19.44

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bancorp.

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Friendly Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 36.44% 11.37% 0.87% Friendly Hills Bancorp -8.76% -4.21% -0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DNB Bank ASA and Friendly Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 1 2 0 2.25 Friendly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus target price of $201.00, indicating a potential upside of 989.43%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Friendly Hills Bancorp.

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Friendly Hills Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

