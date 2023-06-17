Head-To-Head Survey: Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) & STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Rating) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cochlear and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences -16.03% -27.58% -11.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Cochlear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $1.64 98.40 STRATA Skin Sciences $36.69 million 0.87 -$5.55 million ($0.16) -5.72

This table compares Cochlear and STRATA Skin Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cochlear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than STRATA Skin Sciences. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cochlear and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 0 0 0 0 N/A STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.51%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Cochlear.

Summary

Cochlear beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also provides TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

