Head-To-Head Survey: Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) versus Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) and Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healios K.K. and Calyxt’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Healios K.K. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healios K.K. N/A N/A N/A -0.45 -32.57 Calyxt $160,000.00 195.69 -$16.89 million ($3.49) -1.81

Healios K.K. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calyxt. Healios K.K. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calyxt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healios K.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Calyxt 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Healios K.K. and Calyxt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Healios K.K. and Calyxt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healios K.K. N/A N/A N/A Calyxt -9,979.64% -259.69% -83.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Healios K.K. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Calyxt shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calyxt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Healios K.K. beats Calyxt on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healios K.K.

(Get Rating)

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors. Healios K.K. has a joint research agreement with the Hyogo Medical University on cancer immunotherapies for mesothelioma using eNK cells. The company was formerly known as Retina Institute Japan, K.K. and changed its name to Healios K.K. in September 2013. Healios K.K. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Calyxt

(Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc., a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company to enhance the quality of alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. Calyxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.