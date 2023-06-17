Head to Head Survey: PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) vs. Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL)

Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL – Get Rating) and PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Candlewood Hotel and PENN Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A PENN Entertainment 0 7 10 0 2.59

Profitability

PENN Entertainment has a consensus price target of $38.65, suggesting a potential upside of 55.58%.

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and PENN Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A PENN Entertainment 10.52% 5.92% 1.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and PENN Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PENN Entertainment $6.51 billion 0.59 $222.10 million $4.05 6.13

PENN Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Summary

PENN Entertainment beats Candlewood Hotel on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candlewood Hotel

Candlewood Hotel Co., Inc. engages in the operation, franchise, ownership, and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Operation of Hotels and Sale of Hotels . The company was founded in August 1996 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino. The company's portfolio also includes MyChoice, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Greektown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

