Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Announces Earnings Results

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Helix BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of Helix BioPharma stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Helix BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. It has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

