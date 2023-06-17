Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.5-27.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.04 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average of $196.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

