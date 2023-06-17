Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.29-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.17 billion.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.56. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.56.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

