Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0-9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.56.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.56.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after buying an additional 821,001 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,990,000 after buying an additional 684,138 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $129,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.