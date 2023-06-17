HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.76) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.76) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 900 ($11.26) to GBX 930 ($11.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.26) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.51) to GBX 900 ($11.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 773.05 ($9.67).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 611.80 ($7.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 575.67. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 653.80 ($8.18).

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery bought 31,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £191,772 ($239,954.95). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

