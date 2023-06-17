Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $9.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 42,769 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

About Hudbay Minerals

NYSE:HBM opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

