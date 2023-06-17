Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Receives $3.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 17.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

