Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $65,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

