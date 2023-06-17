Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Down 3.5%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 99,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 341,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Immatics Trading Up 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $975.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Immatics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Immatics by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

(Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

