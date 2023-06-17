Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.49%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

