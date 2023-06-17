indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was down 3.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 300,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,921,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Specifically, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at $51,425.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,000 shares of company stock worth $4,178,590. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. Research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

