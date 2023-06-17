Insider Buying: Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL) Insider Acquires A$29,999.97 in Stock

Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL – Get Rating) insider Barnaby Egerton-Warburton bought 666,666 shares of Arizona Lithium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.97 ($20,270.25).
Arizona Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 34.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.
About Arizona Lithium
