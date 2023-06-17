Insider Buying: LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Acquires 10,712 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) insider Nicholas P. Alvarez bought 10,712 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.44.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%.
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
