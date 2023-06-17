Insider Buying: LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Acquires 10,712 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) insider Nicholas P. Alvarez bought 10,712 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

