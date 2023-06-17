Insider Buying: South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,694.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $23.91 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $407.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.