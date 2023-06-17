Insider Selling: Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CTO Sells $37,041.81 in Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 72,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $37,041.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,350,525 shares in the company, valued at $688,767.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Aterian Stock Down 11.1 %
NASDAQ:ATER opened at $0.48 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. BTIG Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
Featured Articles
