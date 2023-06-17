Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.41 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.98.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

