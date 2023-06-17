Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.41 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.98.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.