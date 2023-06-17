Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $48,045.00 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CACI opened at $325.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $326.86.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in CACI International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in CACI International by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in CACI International by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CACI International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.20.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

