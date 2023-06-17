Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells 3,002 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.