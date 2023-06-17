Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells 3,002 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

