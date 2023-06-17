Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $77,400.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,953,357 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,661.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.58 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTCI. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Stories

