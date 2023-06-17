Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $29,427.30 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $29.87 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Q2 Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 846,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 948.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 475,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 334,287 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

