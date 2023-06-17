Insider Selling: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Sells 542 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Red River Bancshares Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $53.63 on Friday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $385.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. Research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 36.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 719.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Red River Bancshares by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.