Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 936 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $952,489.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE TMHC opened at $46.83 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.73.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
