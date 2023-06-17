Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,530,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,911,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $47,350.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $52,064.35.

On Friday, May 19th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $297,997.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $114,150.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $461,218.56.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00.

Travelzoo Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TZOO opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.