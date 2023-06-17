Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $163,476.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total value of $163,476.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,661.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,897 shares of company stock worth $4,761,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP opened at $311.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.31. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $316.80.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.89.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

