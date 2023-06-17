Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Price Performance

Intapp stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $19,399,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,512,613.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,352,798 shares of company stock valued at $119,376,997 over the last 90 days. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intapp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.