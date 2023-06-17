Intel Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 367,491 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 198,934 call options.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTC opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48, a PEG ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.