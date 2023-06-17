Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

