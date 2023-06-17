inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

inTEST Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in inTEST by 489,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

Featured Stories

