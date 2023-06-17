Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $505,796.26 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $329.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $333.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.53.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

