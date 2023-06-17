Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 325.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

INUV opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.16. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the period. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

