Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lessened by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.46. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

