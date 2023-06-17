iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Claro Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $441.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.14.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

