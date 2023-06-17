iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 157,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USRT opened at $51.30 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.