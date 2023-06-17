iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 157,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of USRT opened at $51.30 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
