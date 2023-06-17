iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,622,101 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,902 shares.The stock last traded at $32.62 and had previously closed at $32.53.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

