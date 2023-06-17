iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,622,101 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,902 shares.The stock last traded at $32.62 and had previously closed at $32.53.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
