iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGEGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,622,101 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,902 shares.The stock last traded at $32.62 and had previously closed at $32.53.

The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $339,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

